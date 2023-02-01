Brian Luwaga
11:01

Luwero Schools Struggle to Teach Learners With Special Needs

1 Feb 2023, 10:46 Comments 140 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Analysis
File photo; Candidates of Luwero Boys Primary School during exams. 210 candidates sat exams at the center but none from Special Needs Education

File photo; Candidates of Luwero Boys Primary School during exams. 210 candidates sat exams at the center but none from Special Needs Education

In short
Bbumba says that the school is challenged to offer desired attention to the learners because only one teacher is posted to handle them from primary one to primary seven.

 

Tagged with: 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations Children with Special Needs Education
Mentioned: Ministry of Education & Sports Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.