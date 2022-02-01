Bernard Bakalu
Luwero Town Council Chairman Tasked to Provide Proper Accountability

1 Feb 2022
Buwembo inspects road works

In short
Although he highlighted the achievements of his leadership so far including; the repairs on 15 feeder roads, paving 300 square meters in Luwero Central Market, improved garbage collection among others, some people have expressed discontentment.

 

