In short
In the letter dated May 27, 2022 addressed to her boss, Chris Johns Buwembo, the Luwero Town Council LC III chairperson, Ndibalekera says that she is throwing in the towel due to her busy schedule.
“I have realized that I will not be able to serve well in this position with my busy schedule,” Ndibalekera’s resignation letter reads in part.
Luwero Town Council LC III Vice Chairperson Resigns
In short
