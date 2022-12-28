Brian Luwaga
16:55

Luwero Women Leaders Call for Action To Prevent Domestic Violence In 2023

28 Dec 2022, 16:43 Comments 161 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
File photo; Jennifer Ajambo lying at Bishop Ceaser Asili hospital bed after she was injured in domestic violence

File photo; Jennifer Ajambo lying at Bishop Ceaser Asili hospital bed after she was injured in domestic violence

In short
Prisca Birungi, the Officer In Charge of the Child and Family Protection Unit at Luwero Central Police Station says that the causes of domestic violence include; poverty, alcoholism, greed for property and witchcraft among others.

 

Tagged with: Domestic Violence in Luwero alcholism poverty
Mentioned: child and family protection unit cfpu

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.