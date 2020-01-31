Luzira Inmates Register Slight Improvement in UCE

In short
Although none of the 48 candidates that sat for senior four in 2019, got division one, at least nine of them obtained aggregates in division two, 14 scored aggregates in division three, 23 were in division four while only two failed. The best candidate, Innocent Turyahebwa, who is jail for robbery scored 28 aggregates.
Luzira Inmates Register Slight Improvement in UCE31 Jan 2020, 19:35 Comments 43 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
