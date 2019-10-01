Lwampanga Sub County Chief, Accounts Assistant Interdicted Over Budget Delays

In short
David Bukenya, the Sub County chief and Juliet Bainomugisha the Sub County Accounts Assistant were interdicted by the Nakasongola District Chief Administrative Officer Robert Abenaitwe.
Lwampanga Sub County Chief, Accounts Assistant Interdicted Over Budget Delays1 Oct 2019, 14:42 Comments 118 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Misc Analysis
