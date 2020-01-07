Olive Nakatudde
Lwemiyaga Cattle keepers, Traders Petition Parliament Over Market Blockade

7 Jan 2020 Parliament Report
District leaders and cattle keepers from lwemiyaga with their area MP Theodore Ssekikubo.

Accompanied by their area MP Theodore Ssekikubo, the cattle keepers and traders reported the arbitrary and unlawful blocking of their cattle market by the police even in the absence of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in their area.

 

