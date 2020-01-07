In short
Accompanied by their area MP Theodore Ssekikubo, the cattle keepers and traders reported the arbitrary and unlawful blocking of their cattle market by the police even in the absence of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in their area.
Lwemiyaga Cattle keepers, Traders Petition Parliament Over Market Blockade
