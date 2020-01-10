Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo Arrested for Defying Quarantine

In short
Ssekikuubo’s arrest follows a bitter standoff between him and Sembabule district security authorities, whom he accuses of enforcing an unjustifiable quarantine on the sub-counties of Lwemiyaga and Ntuusi despite them being free from Foot and Mouth Disease-FMD.
Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo Arrested for Defying Quarantine10 Jan 2020, 10:38 Comments 261 Views Sembabule, Uganda Agriculture Security Updates
