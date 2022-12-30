Ezekiel Ssekweyama
09:22

Lwengo Accident: Police Summon School Director Over Shuttle Turned Taxi

30 Dec 2022, 09:17 Comments 48 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
Richard Komakecth, the Greater Masaka Regional Traffic Police Commander told URN that he summoned Nsereko to explain the circumstances, under which his school van was turned into a passenger service van.

 

Tagged with: Lwengo Accident
Mentioned: Greater Masaka Traffic Police

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.