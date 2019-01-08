Fahad Jjingo
Lwengo Health Authorities Worried About Measles Outbreak

8 Jan 2019, 12:04 Comments 173 Views Lwengo, Uganda Health Analysis

In short
Abud Kabugo Mugendawala, the Ndagwe Sub county LC V councilor, says they are working with local authorities in different parts of the sub county to convince parents to take their children for immunization.

 

