Lwengo Father Arrested For Starving, Torturing Own Children

28 Dec 2021, 12:44 Comments 257 Views Lwengo, Uganda Human rights Crime Interview

Ivan Kisekka, a resident of Kakoma village in Kisseka Sub County is detained at Lwengo district Central Police for allegedly starving and causing grievous body injuries on his sons, aged five and three years.

 

