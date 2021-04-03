Lwengo Issues Strict Directives On Easter Concerts

In short
Miriam Kagaiga Mugisha, the Lwengo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, who chaired the meeting, says the decision is meant to enforce the guidelines by the Health Ministry against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease-Covid19.
Lwengo Issues Strict Directives On Easter Concerts3 Apr 2021, 09:55 Comments 137 Views Lwengo, Uganda Health Security Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bars, night clubs banned Police to arrest owners and customers Warns about animal theft
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.