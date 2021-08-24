Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Lwengo LC5 Loser Withdraws Election Petition

Joseph Balikuddembe, former contestant for Lwengo L.CV Chairperson position with file containing affidavits supporting an election petition he however withdrew

Balikuddembe has withdrawn the petition citing a lack of enough evidence to sustain the petition. According to Balikuddembe, his petition was frustrated by a court ruling that denied him permission to submit additional evidence to support his complaints.

 

