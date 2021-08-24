Lwengo LC5 Loser Withdraws Election Petition

In short
Balikuddembe has withdrawn the petition citing a lack of enough evidence to sustain the petition. According to Balikuddembe, his petition was frustrated by a court ruling that denied him permission to submit additional evidence to support his complaints.
Lwengo LC5 Loser Withdraws Election Petition24 Aug 2021, 16:34 Comments 144 Views Lwengo, Uganda Court Election Updates
Joseph Balikuddembe, former contestant for Lwengo L.CV Chairperson position with file containing affidavits supporting an election petition he however withdrew
Mentioned: Masaka High Court
