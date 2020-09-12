Lwengo NRM Chairperson Decries Mess, Corruption in Party Primaries

In short
Birimumaaso, who lost the race for the NRM Parliamentary candidate in Bukoto West argues that the party is seemingly condoning voter bribery and intimidation, violence and several vices that affect the integrity of the party’s internal processes.
Lwengo NRM Chairperson Decries Mess, Corruption in Party Primaries12 Sep 2020, 22:36 Comments 124 Views Lwengo, Uganda Election Politics Polls Updates
Lwengo NRM Chairperson Mulindwa Birimumaaso who is angry with outright bribery manifested in the party primaries
Tagged with: Bukoto West Constituency Lwengo NRM District Chairperson angry Massive Bribery in NRM Polls Mulindwa Buirimumaasa NRM Chairperson Lwengo Protest NRM Polls results
