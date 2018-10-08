Lwengo Police Hold Their Own Over Vehicle Number Plate Theft

In short
Kereni Namara, the Lyantonde District Police Commander, says they picked up Brian Muyanja and Simon Ssentamu with the help of operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence using the number they left behind asking one of their victims to send them money after taking his number plate.
Lwengo Police Hold Their Own Over Vehicle Number Plate Theft8 Oct 2018, 15:18 Comments 122 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Crime Breaking news
