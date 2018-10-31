In short
Mubirus body was found at Kiteredde Village, by a minor who had gone to fetch water. However, area residents suspect that the deceased was killed from another place and only dumped in the area. He was unknown to them.
Lwengo Police Probes New Wave of Murder
