Lwengo School Deputy Hacks Wife, Baby Dumps Bodies In Pit Latrine

It is said that Tugume, 47, hacked his wife Rose Katushabe 24, and the baby and dumped their amputated bodies in a pit latrine. Tugume and Katushabe had a longstanding dispute which local leaders and community members tried to address in vain. But residents were concerned when Katushabe went missing for a week after a fight with her husband, yet her known mobile number was off.
Lwengo School Deputy Hacks Wife, Baby Dumps Bodies In Pit Latrine7 Apr 2021
