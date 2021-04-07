Davis Buyondo
Lwengo School Deputy Hacks Wife, Baby Dumps Bodies In Pit Latrine

7 Apr 2021, 11:28 Comments 269 Views Lwengo, Uganda Crime Education Security Updates

It is said that Tugume, 47, hacked his wife Rose Katushabe 24, and the baby and dumped their amputated bodies in a pit latrine. Tugume and Katushabe had a longstanding dispute which local leaders and community members tried to address in vain. But residents were concerned when Katushabe went missing for a week after a fight with her husband, yet her known mobile number was off.

 

