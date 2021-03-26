Lwengo Works Committee Accuses CAO of Selling District Assets Quietly

In short
Led by Mark Twijukye, the Committee Chairperson, the councilors allege that Mulimira sold two double cabin cars, which had been grounded for some time, without notifying them.
Lwengo Works Committee Accuses CAO of Selling District Assets Quietly26 Mar 2021, 11:59 Comments 121 Views Lwengo, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: CAO says he followed procedure CAO sold the district cars without their consent Lwengo CAO, Councilors clash
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.