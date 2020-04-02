In short
Catherine Kamwine, the Lyantonde Resident District Commissioner and District Security Committee Chairperson announced the ban on hawking and roadside vending on Wednesday so to as to reduce human contact.
Lyantonde Bans Hawkers, Food Vendors to Reduce Human Contact
Some of the roadside food venders converging after their days woek in Lyantonde town council, these have been banned in the latest directive against Corona Virus (File Photo)
