Lyantonde Butchers Protest Slaughtering Fees

5 Aug 2020, 14:03 Comments 107 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Local government Updates

The butchers under their association Lyantonde Meat Park Investment Club are demanding for 50 percent reduction of the fees or else they will be forced to abandon the district abattoir.

 

