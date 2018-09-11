Ezekiel Ssekweyama
11:11

Lyantonde Relaxes Regulations on Commercial Sex Workers

11 Sep 2018, 11:11 Comments 118 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Agriculture Analysis

In short
Dr. Okoth Obbo, the Medical Superintendent Lyatonde Hospital, says the habit is responsible for the stagnating HIV prevalence in the area, currently standing at 18 percent.

 

Tagged with: lyantonde commercial sex workers defy by-law against prostitution lyantonde rdc tiguragara matojo unsupportive leaders dr okoth obbo lyantonde hospital superintendent
Mentioned: lyantonde town council lyantonde district

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.