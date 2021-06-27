In short
Lyantonde Resident District Commissioner Catherine Kamwine says that their assessment has found that the level of compliance to prevention guidelines, and presidential directive has remained very low despite the presence of Police. This, she says, has contributed to an increase in community transmission of COVID-19 in the area.
Lyantonde COVID-19 Taskforce Deploys UPDF to Enforce Lockdown Restrictions
