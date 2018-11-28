In short
Maurice Ssebowa, the Lyantonde district Principal Internal Auditor, says that the money was paid by proprietors of Silex Engineering group that had rented a piece of land at the district headquarters to store materials. He says that Kiwanuka received the money on behalf of the district but to their surprise, he never remitted it to the district treasurer which caused the district a financial loss.
Lyantonde District Engineer Ordered to Refund UGX 14 Million
28 Nov 2018
