On Tuesday, the family members stormed the office of the Chief Administrative Officer, David Lubuuka to demand an explanation why the district has continued developing their land in disregard of the court injunction. Kakako took her mattress and pitched camp at the reception area, which paralyzed work for over three hours.
Lyantonde Family Storms CAO’s Office For Violating Court Injunction Top story15 Sep 2020, 20:35 Comments 195 Views Court Updates
Florence Kakako crying after the contuned district allocating her family land amid a court injunction.
