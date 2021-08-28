Lyantonde Health Workers Face Probe for Refusing to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

In short
Catherine Kamwin, the Lyantonde Resident District Commissioner who heads the task force, says they were perturbed to learn that the people who administer the Covid vaccine jabs aren’t vaccinated.
Lyantonde Health Workers Face Probe for Refusing to Take COVID-19 Vaccine28 Aug 2021, 15:51 Comments 209 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Health Human rights Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Health workers shun covid vaccine Taskforce investigating to identify them They have reasons not to take the vaccine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.