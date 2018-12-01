Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Lyantonde HIV/AIDs Services Providers Decry Increase of Commercial Sex Brokers

1 Dec 2018 Lyantonde, Uganda
In short
According to Dr. Obbo, their investigations show that most of the brokers are retired commercial sexual workers who were pushed out of the business because of age or diseases and know how to evade authorities.

 

