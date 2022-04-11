In short
Muhammad Kasule, the Chairman for Kaaliro II village, and Richard Kibaate of Gayaza village were picked today along with two others for openly accusing Lyantonde senior police officers of allegedly aiding criminals and being corrupt.
Lyantonde LCs Arrested For Accusing Top Police Officers of Aiding Criminals
