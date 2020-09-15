Michael Lumala
Lyantonde NRM Chairperson Bows Out of LC III Chairperson Race

In short
Ssewandigi has been battling his son and Daily Monitor journalist, Paul Ssekandi and the incumbent Lyantonde Town Council LC III Chairperson, Mustafa Kalule for the NRM party flag.

 

