Lyantonde NUP Chairperson, Three Others Arrested For Selling Party Cards

In short
Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson, says Bongo and other NUP members held an unlawful assembly contrary to the Health Ministry guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus-COVID-19
Lyantonde NUP Chairperson, Three Others Arrested For Selling Party Cards9 Sep 2020, 07:43 Comments 148 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
In short
