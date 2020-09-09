Michael Lumala
07:48

Lyantonde NUP Chairperson, Three Others Arrested For Selling Party Cards

9 Sep 2020, 07:43 Comments 148 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
Ali Damulira Bongo on the a police patrol.

Ali Damulira Bongo on the a police patrol.

In short
Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson, says Bongo and other NUP members held an unlawful assembly contrary to the Health Ministry guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus-COVID-19

 

Tagged with: Arrested for selling party cards NUP chairpeson released later
Mentioned: National Unity Party-NUP Police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.