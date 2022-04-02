In short
the rebels have declared a ceasefire in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Willy Ngoma, saying they are ready to continue talks with Kinshasa with a view to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. M23 says that their troops have withdrawn from the combat zone in order to avoid new confrontations with the Congolese army.
M23 Declares Ceasefire to Dialogue With DRC Gov't
Murujinga, Rwanguba, and Mukiharo-Bunagana hills where heavy fighting occured on Tuesday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
