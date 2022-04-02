Samuel Amanya
12:41

M23 Declares Ceasefire to Dialogue With DRC Gov't

2 Apr 2022, 12:30 Comments 89 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Murujinga, Rwanguba, and Mukiharo-Bunagana hills where heavy fighting occured on Tuesday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Murujinga, Rwanguba, and Mukiharo-Bunagana hills where heavy fighting occured on Tuesday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
the rebels have declared a ceasefire in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Willy Ngoma, saying they are ready to continue talks with Kinshasa with a view to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. M23 says that their troops have withdrawn from the combat zone in order to avoid new confrontations with the Congolese army.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.