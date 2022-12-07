Samuel Amanya
M23 Ready to Withdrawal From Captured Territory Top story

Some of M23 rebels with civilians after the capture of Uganda-DR Congo border of Busanza-Kitagoma

In short
On Tuesday evening, Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23 political spokesperson, said despite the fact that the movement was not involved in the Luanda summit, it is ready to start implementing the recommendations by disengaging and withdrawing fighters from occupied positions.

 

