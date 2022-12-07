In short
On Tuesday evening, Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23 political spokesperson, said despite the fact that the movement was not involved in the Luanda summit, it is ready to start implementing the recommendations by disengaging and withdrawing fighters from occupied positions.
M23 Ready to Withdrawal From Captured Territory
7 Dec 2022
