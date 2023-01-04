Samuel Amanya
M23 Rebels Claim Capture of Nyamilima Town

4 Jan 2023, 17:07 Comments 164 Views Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
Some of M23 soldiers on patrol in Rutshuru territory (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
The town is located 19 kilometres from the Ishasha-Kanungu border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Area residents said that the first column of the rebels entered the town using Kibarabara road and deployed at a defence base which the Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) abandoned nearly two and a half months. 

 

