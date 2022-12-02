M23 Rebels, FARDC Trade Accusations on Civilian Killings

In short
On Tuesday, 50 Congolese civilians were killed in Kishishe locality, bamboo Groupement, Bwito Chiefdom. The bodies were discovered hours after the fighting between M23 rebels and local armed groups opposing the rebels’ occupation in the area.
M23 Rebels, FARDC Trade Accusations on Civilian Killings2 Dec 2022, 11:24 Comments 159 Views Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
