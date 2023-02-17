M23 Rebels Perpetrating Summary Killings and Rape- Report

In short
According to the report, survivors and other witnesses said that between 21-30 November 2022 fighters for the M23 group summarily killed at least 20 men and raped at least 66 women and girls, mainly in Kishishe, a small town located about 100 kilometres north of Goma, the capital of North-Kivu province.
M23 Rebels Perpetrating Summary Killings and Rape- Report17 Feb 2023, 11:59 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health East Africa Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.