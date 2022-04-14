M23 Releases Three FARDC Soldiers- ICRC

In short
On Thursday, Rachel Bernhard, the head of the ICRC's delegation in DR Congo released a short statement in a tweet confirming the release of the three soldiers through the facilitation of ICRC.
M23 Releases Three FARDC Soldiers- ICRC14 Apr 2022, 17:17 Comments 115 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Human rights Updates
Murujinga, Rwanguba, and Mukiharo-Bunagana hills where heavy fighting occured recently(Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
