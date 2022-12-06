M23 Will Never Take Goma City-Kenyan Commander

In short
Initially, the DRC President, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo said that Kenyan troops will step on DRC soil through the Bunagana border but some of them flew into Goma International Airport. Others and fighting equipment used the road via Uganda and Rwanda through Chanika and Gisenyi borders to connect to Goma.
M23 Will Never Take Goma City-Kenyan Commander6 Dec 2022, 07:42 Comments 265 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Security Business and finance Updates
Gad Rugaaju, Kanungu Deputy RDC speaking to some of the Congolese nationals at Ishasha border (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.