In a statement signed by Lawrence Kanyuka, the political statement of the Movement says the aim of handing over Kibumba is to show the DR Congo government that M23 is ready for dialogue to find a permanent solution to the conflict. He also says that the decision is aimed at giving DR Congo government an opportunity to implement the resolutions in the summits to restore peace in the country.
M23 Withdraws from Kibumba, Hands Over Position to EAC Regional Force
23 Dec 2022
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
