Dr. Rose Anna Ademun, the Commissioner of Animal Health at the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries, says that the government is unable to carry out mass vaccination of livestock in the country due to lack of vaccines.
5 Oct 2021
Cows on a farm. The Ministry of Agriculture is struggling to find resources to test and prevent foot and mouth diseases in animals across the country.
