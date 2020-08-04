Kukunda Judith
Mabikke Sues LDC for Cancelling His Legal Practice Diploma Top story

4 Aug 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Mabikke has filed his petitition before the High Court Civil Division in Kampala.

Mabikke has filed his petitition before the High Court Civil Division in Kampala.

in his application before the High Court Civil Division, Mabikke contends that the six-member Subcommittee, which recommended the cancellation of his certificate was comprised of members who were not qualified enough to pass judgement on his examinations and academic qualifications of a legal nature.

 

