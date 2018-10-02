Kukunda Judith
Mabirizi Appeals Against Judgment in Kabaka's Case

2 Oct 2018 Kampala, Uganda
In short
Mabirizi states that the judges failed to indicate the dates when their judgments were written, which he says is unlawful. He says the judges are required to show when the judgment was delivered given that some court orders operate within a specific time frame.

 

