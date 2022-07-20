Mabirizi Asks Court to Jail Three Security Officers Over Their Shoot to Kill Orders

In short
In his application, Mabirizi claims that on June 29th, 2022, while in Mukono Municipality and within the district, the suspects ordered their juniors to shoot and kill any person suspected of engaging in aggravated robbery without recording statements from them or producing them before courts of law thereby derogating the right to a fair hearing.
Mabirizi Asks Court to Jail Three Security Officers Over Their Shoot to Kill Orders20 Jul 2022
