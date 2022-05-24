Kukunda Judith
20:27

Mabirizi Asks Prisons to Take Him to Arusha for Court Hearing

24 May 2022, 20:26 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Male Mabirizi in Court.

In short
Justice Muwata then proposed that Mabirizi returns to the court for a ruling on June 7th, 2022. In his response, Mabirizi said that he might not be available because he is in negotiations with the Uganda Prisons Services to transport him either by bus or any other means to argue his case in Arusha.

 

