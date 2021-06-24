In short
According to Mabirizi laws in Uganda take effect upon publication in the gazette not upon oral communication. He argues that the statements by the President subject Ugandans to unclear and uncertain martial law and are incapable of being complied with or enforced.
Mabirizi Challenges Museveni's Oral Directives on Covid-1924 Jun 2021, 15:58 Comments 73 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Covid-19 Presidential directives male mabirizi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.