Kukunda Judith
16:00

Mabirizi Challenges Museveni's Oral Directives on Covid-19

24 Jun 2021, 15:58 Comments 73 Views Court Report
Male Mabirizi at Court.

Male Mabirizi at Court.

In short
According to Mabirizi laws in Uganda take effect upon publication in the gazette not upon oral communication. He argues that the statements by the President subject Ugandans to unclear and uncertain martial law and are incapable of being complied with or enforced.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 Presidential directives male mabirizi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.