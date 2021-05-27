Kukunda Judith
Mabirizi Challenges Oulanyah’s Election as Parliament Speaker

27 May 2021, 19:08 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Speaker of Parliament Oulanyah, President Museveni and Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo Courtesy Picture

Speaker of Parliament Oulanyah, President Museveni and Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo

In short
This is not the first time Mabirizi is complaining about the invasion of parliament by the army. In 2018 after the passing of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2018 that removed the age limitations from the Constitution, Mabirizi petitioned national and international courts over the invasion of Special Forces Command that saw a number of MPs being beaten and others injured.

 

