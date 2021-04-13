Kukunda Judith
Mabirizi Challenges Supreme Court Decision to Declare Museveni Elected President

13 Apr 2021, 19:23 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Petitioner Male Mabirizi.

In short
Mabirizi says without hearing the case up to its logical conclusion, there was no legal back up for court to have validated Museveni’s victory and he therefore wants the decision nullified.

 

