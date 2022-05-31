In short
Mabirizi made the request on Monday while appearing before the Constitutional Court Registrar, Henry Twinomuhwezi for the pretrial hearing of his suit in which, he sued the Attorney General for slapping additional charges against the legislators moments after being released on bail for murder.
Mabirizi Fighting For Release of MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Top story31 May 2022, 07:30 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Allan Ssewanyana Constitutional Court Registrar Henry Twinomuhwezi Lwengo Machete Attack MP Muhammad Ssegirinya
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.