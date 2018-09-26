Kukunda Judith
19:13

Mabirizi Files Arguments in Age Limit Appeal Case

26 Sep 2018, 19:03 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Male Mabirizi in a Suit Offloading Documents at the Supreme Court in Kampala Kukunda Judith

Male Mabirizi in a Suit Offloading Documents at the Supreme Court in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Male Mabirizi one of the challengers of the Constitutional Amendment Act 2018 has filed his skeleton arguments and list of authorities to rely on in the case challenging the verdict by the Constitutional court.

 

Tagged with: male mabirizi alfonse owiny dollo justice kenneth kakuru cheborion barishaki justice elizabeth musoke
Mentioned: age limit judgement uganda constitutional court - constitutional amendment act 2018

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.