Mabirizi Files Arguments in Age Limit Appeal Case

In short
Male Mabirizi one of the challengers of the Constitutional Amendment Act 2018 has filed his skeleton arguments and list of authorities to rely on in the case challenging the verdict by the Constitutional court.
Mabirizi Files Arguments in Age Limit Appeal Case26 Sep 2018, 19:03 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Male Mabirizi in a Suit Offloading Documents at the Supreme Court in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.