Kukunda Judith
16:54

Mabirizi Petitions East African Court over Deregistered Suit

6 Apr 2020, 16:47 Comments 69 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Report
City Lawyer Male Mabirizi Petitioning the East African Court of Justice. File Photo

City Lawyer Male Mabirizi Petitioning the East African Court of Justice. File Photo

In short
According to his evidence before the East African Court, Mabirizi states that on March 30th 2020, he was shown a handwritten statement by the Administrative Head of the High Court Civil Division, Dr Andrew Bashaija ordering that his cases must be de-registered and their serial numbers given to other cases.

 

Tagged with: COVID 19 Corona Virus Mabirizi in Court over Covid 19 Male Mabirizi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.