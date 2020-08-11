In short
Mabirizi argues that the law requires Electoral Commission to review the division of Uganda into constituencies within twelve months after the publication of census results, which wasn’t the case. It is on these grounds that he wants court to first block the elections pending the determination of his petition.
Mabirizi Petitions East African Court Over New Parliamentary Positions Top story11 Aug 2020, 15:17 Comments 198 Views Court Report
