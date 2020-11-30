Mabirizi Still Fighting Age-Limit Removal, Runs to EA Court Appellant Division

In short
He also wants the court to annul the Judgement in Uganda Constitutional Petitions of 2017, the judgement in Uganda Supreme Court Constitutional appeal of 2018 and annulling the Uganda Constitutional Amendment Act of 2018 which he said has allowed President Museveni to contest for Presidency.
Mabirizi Still Fighting Age-Limit Removal, Runs to EA Court Appellant Division30 Nov 2020, 15:54 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.